VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $31.49 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
