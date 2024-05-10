VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0162 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $31.49 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

