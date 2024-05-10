VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $59.60 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $879.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,191.83 and a beta of 0.68.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

