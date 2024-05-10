VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $59.60 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $879.10 million, a PE ratio of -1,191.83 and a beta of 0.68.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.