VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDL opened at $62.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.