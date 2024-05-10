VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

