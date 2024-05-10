VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 13th

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0201 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSB opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

