VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (CSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 13th

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
