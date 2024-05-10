VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0057 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

USVM stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $80.37.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.