VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0057 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
USVM stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $229.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $80.37.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.