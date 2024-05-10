VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06.
VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.