VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0097 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06.

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

