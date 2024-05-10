W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $63.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

