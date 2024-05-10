Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,330 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,367,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,412,000 after purchasing an additional 804,855 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,767,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,637,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,577,000. Finally, Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,338,000.

BATS:DISV opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

