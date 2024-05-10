Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,885 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBDC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

