Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 799 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.79 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

