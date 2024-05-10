Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after acquiring an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.1 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

