Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.80 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

