Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.