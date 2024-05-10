Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $5,963,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $262.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

