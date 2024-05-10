Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Shell by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Shell by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 152,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Shell by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $236.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

