Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.91.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.