Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 111.1% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $9.70 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

