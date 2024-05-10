Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,034,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,133,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 228,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HYLS stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.