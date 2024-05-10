Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.