Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $23,517,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,196,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 377,152 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $47.97 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

