Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

