Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $65.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

