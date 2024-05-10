Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $935,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

