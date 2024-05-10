Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,411 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,994 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after buying an additional 2,027,286 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,260,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after buying an additional 873,130 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 233,654 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,671,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,128 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $2,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,979.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300 in the last three months. 42.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.