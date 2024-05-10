Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

