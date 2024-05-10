Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

