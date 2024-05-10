Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,006.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,381 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 116,728 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

