Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 4,902 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBP opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

