Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $329,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 60,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

