Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,186.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 422,168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.