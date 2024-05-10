Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $133.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

