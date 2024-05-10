WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $85.60 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

