Wedbush Comments on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($5.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.95 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

