Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,147.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.41%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etfidea LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.