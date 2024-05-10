William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 688,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 89,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 124,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

