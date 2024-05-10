William Blair Comments on J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for J&J Snack Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Further Reading

