William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.13). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($15.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($13.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Agenus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.21 million.

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 16.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 269,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Agenus by 8.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 283,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

