William Blair Weighs in on Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $483.64 million, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of -0.38. Entrada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,045,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 3,180 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $42,484.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,074 shares in the company, valued at $749,148.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,041.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 3,180 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $42,484.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,074 shares in the company, valued at $749,148.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,896 shares of company stock valued at $119,272. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

