Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE NVS opened at $100.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

