Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.96). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.78) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%.

NBR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $818.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 396,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

