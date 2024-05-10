Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $172,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $85,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

