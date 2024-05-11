10,700 Shares in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 36.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,294,000 after buying an additional 772,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Everi by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 801,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everi by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,460,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everi by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $729,000. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $649.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

