11,685 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

