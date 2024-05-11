2,145 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $6,568,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NVS opened at $102.10 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.