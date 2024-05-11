21,700 Shares in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mistras Group by 157.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $76,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MG. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.44 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

