2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 200,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 200,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.
Erdene Resource Development Stock Up 2.5 %
TSE ERD opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.22 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.67 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46.
Erdene Resource Development Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Erdene Resource Development
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.