2176423 Ontario Ltd. Purchases 200,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 200,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE ERD opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.22 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.67 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

