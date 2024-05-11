2,352 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Get Our Latest Report on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.