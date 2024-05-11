3,000 Shares in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Weyco Group Increases Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Weyco Group

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

